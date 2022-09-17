MadameNoire Featured Video

A friend of PnB Rock’s girlfriend claimed that after the rapper’s passing, she has been experiencing a ton of internet abuse.

The 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot multiple times.

According to the law enforcement, the Philadelphia rapper was shot on Sept. 13 at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in South Los Angeles, MADAMENOIRE previously reported.

On social media, Stephanie Sibounheuang, the rapper’s girlfriend, was accused of setting the rapper up.

Sibounheuang posted a picture of her food and their location on Instagram just moments before he was killed, which sparked this outrage. PnB Rock also posted an Instagram video of his jewelry in the parking lot of Roscoe’s before entering. Leading Los Angeles Police to speculate that the rapper was targeted due to these social media posts.

According to a screenshot taken by The Neighborhood Talk, Sibounheuang received support from a friend after increased online harassment from people who blame her for his passing.

The friend added that the IG influencer’s account was disabled due to being reported by several people.

On Twitter, celebrities like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B voiced their opinions. In a tweet, Nicki Minaj urged friends and family to use greater caution while sharing real-time locations of rappers.

Cardi B weighed in to defend the rapper’s girlfriend. Stating that she doesn’t believe they were looking at PnB Rock’s Instagram in the first place. She also said that we ought to send the 31-year-old Instagram influencer nothing but love.

On Tuesday, PnB Rock’s record company, Atlantic Records, announced on Instagram that the musician had passed away, saying “This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss.” “PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls.”

Despite an ongoing investigation, police have not yet been able to identify the suspect, according to the Los Angeles Times.

