After PnB Rock’s death, there was speculation that because his girlfriend posted that they were at L.A’s Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles on Instagram that she led his murderer to him. This led to her being bashed and blamed all over social media. A few short weeks later, the Los Angeles Police Department found that Freddie Lee Trone and his 17-year-old son were wanted as suspects. While the unnamed teenager has been apprehended, Trone was still at large until being found in Las Vegas, FOX 5 reported. They have been charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, TMZ reported. The teen’s mother, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder. She remains behind bars without bail.

Police believe that the 17-year-old pulled the trigger and that he and his father were already in the parking lot of the restaurant. Which means Rock’s death had nothing to do with his girlfriend’s social media post. PnB Rock’s girlfriend is owed many apologies. She was ridiculed and had some cruel things said to her over social media. While some came to her defense, many criticized for her for not having discretion while out with a celebrity. She was spoken about as if she was naïve and oblivious. Throughout the firestorm, she’s remained quiet since the “Selfish” rapper’s Sept. 12 death.

Cardi B also agrees that she is owed a massive apology.

“Told y’all,” the “Tomorrow 2” rapper said on Twitter. “Yall must not know how the hood moves …. Y’all owe that girl a apology for the s** y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!”

The Bronx native was also one of the first to come to her defense when it first happened.

“I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG,” she tweeted. “He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Nicki Minaj was one of the people who openly criticized his girlfriend.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” she posted. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus.”

Kodak Black even chimed in and said, “That h** might as well kill herself.”

You never know the status of a person’s mental health. Having a loved one shot and killed in front you is one of the most traumatic experiences someone can go through. To then have social media point the finger at you when they don’t have any evidence or facts at hand is even more devastating. She was already in a fragile state of mind and comments made by people like Minaj, Kodak Black and many others could have pushed over the edge. Words mean things and they have to be used carefully. Plus, none of the people blaming her work for the police and were not investigating, so if you weren’t tweeting condolences you should’ve been keeping your theories to yourself. The critics were speaking prematurely at her expense, which was more irresponsible than anything the girlfriend did.