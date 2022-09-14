MadameNoire Featured Video

Ever since PnB Rock’s fatal shooting on Sept. 12, his apparent girlfriend has been hit with the blame for his death.

His alleged girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, posted a photo of her meal while at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles and now many are saying this is what led to the “Selfish” rapper’s death. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said it is speculated that the posting played a role in his death according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Sept. 13, Moore said that PnB Rock “was with his family — with his girlfriend or some kind of friend of his — and as they’re there, enjoying a simple meal, [he] was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting.”

Police Capt. Kelly Muniz said the Philly singer was targeted for his jewelry and the suspect shot him during the robbery.

Sibounheuang being blamed for his death has started a debate on social media. Some are saying that it was naïve of her to post their location knowing his celebrity status. Others are saying the shooter deserves the most blame. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj even chimed into the conversation.

Minaj said after rapper Pop Smoke’s death, posting your location is a no-no. The 19-year-old rapper was killed after his address was accidentally posted on Instagram.

“After Pop Smoke there is no way that we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” she tweeted. “To show waffles and some fried chicken????? He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom and family. This makes me feel so sick. #SIP #PnBRock”

On the other hand, Cardi B doubted that the killer was watching Sibounheuang’s story.

“I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting,” the Bronx native said. “It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Since nothing has been confirmed, it isn’t fair to put all the blame on his girlfriend. No one knows if someone alerted the killer that PnB Rock was at that location or how the killer found out. Plus, the only person that should be taking 100% of the blame is the killer. Sadly, we’ve lost a rapper to gun violence every year since 2018. This issue is bigger than an Instagram post.