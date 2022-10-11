MadameNoire Featured Video

Candace Owens shared an old voicemail that Kim Kardashian allegedly left her ex-beau Ray J where she bashed him and the late Whitney Houston. In the voicemail, she’s allegedly heard telling Ray J he is “disgusting” and calling Houston an “old hag.”

”Some tapes are making the rounds, of Kim Kardashian and she’s talking trash,” Owens said on her show, Candace. “It’s not the sweet little Kim K that she presents today. She’s nasty; she’s calling Whitney Houston a crackhead and she’s yelling at Ray J…It is the opposite version of the Kim Kardashian that your kids have been following.”

In the voicemail, a woman assumed to be Kardashian is heard saying:

I think you’re honestly a sick human being. You are just so desperate that you’ll do anything for f****** attention, and you’re so disgusting. Go have fun with old hag Whitney, you’re so sick – and like crack is definitely not whack with you guys. You are just, honestly, it makes me laugh how disgusting you guys look.”

In the voicemail, the woman thought to be Kardashian is heard telling Ray J not to ever call her again and that she hates him. Owens added that she was told that Kardashian allegedly left that voicemail because she was upset that Ray J was more famous than her.

Owens added that she would be open to having Ray J, who has exposed the Kardashians as well, on her show.

”And I think that they have left a lot of victims in their wake — Ray J included — he’s rightfully angry and I want to keep covering that because a family like this should be exposed.”

Candace Owens Has Been By Kim Kardashian’s Ex’s Side

Ray J alleged that Kris Jenner made him and Kardashian re-record their sex tape so it can be released in efforts to achieve fame. Candace Owens then read them for filth on her show, calling Jenner a pimp and Kardashian a prostitute. A few weeks later, she was seen next to Kardashian’s ex Kanye West wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

“THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE,” Ye wrote on his now-suspended Instagram account.

Listen to Owens and the voicemail below.