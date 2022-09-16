MadameNoire Featured Video

After Ray J revealed that Kris Jenner orchestrated the release of his sex tape with Kim Kardashian, Candace Owens had some choice words for the mommy-daughter duo. On her talk show, Candace, she called Jenner a pimp and Kardashian a prostitute.

She began by saying how disturbed she is to find out that Kris Jenner is the one behind the whole scheme.

“There are really no words that can adequately describe how positively disgusted I am by the story and what this signifies of the world that we are in today. What this really means is that a mother sat down and decided to sell her daughter’s body for fame and money and she was successful,” she said.

Owens then pointed out that Jenner watched three sex tapes with her daughter and Ray J and picked the “best one” to pitch to Vivid Entertainment. She went on to slam Jenner for “selling her daughter’s body for fame.”

“I now hold the opinion that Kim Kardashian is a prostitute and I am not going to edit this,” she said. “Her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute. Kim Kardashian is a corpse. She’s a body without a soul. She is so emblematic of the society that we live in today, that if you are willing to degrade yourself, if you are willing to denigrate yourself, then our society, our American society will give you more.”

Back in May, Ray J told Daily Mail that Jenner released his and Kardashian’s sex tape like an album.

“I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak,” he said. “It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have denied Ray J’s claims. He dropped this bomb after Jenner appeared on The Late Late Show and took a polygraph test where she was asked if she helped leak the infamous sex tape. She said no and the test revealed that she was telling the truth. This ticked the “Wait a Minute” singer off.

“YOU f***** with THE WRONG BLACK MAN krisjenner @kimkardashian,” he captioned an Instagram post. “I DONT GIVE A F*** HOW OLD THIS S*** IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL — F*** THIS BEING JUST RACIST — THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY — YOU THINK YOU. CAN JUST F*** PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!”

