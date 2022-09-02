MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray J has inserted himself in the online drama going on between Kanye West and the Kardashian clan.

On Sept. 1, Kanye posted a series of statements and text message screenshots wherein he publicly shared what’s going on in his personal and professional life.

On the personal end, the father of four alleged the Kardashians were trying to inhibit him from having a say in where his children go to school.

Students at the rapper’s Donda Academy had their very first day of school earlier this week.

In texts seemingly between Kanye and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the latter relayed her mother Kris Jenner’s request that Kanye stop speaking about her publicly.

[Unidentified]: From my mom — PLEASE. Tell him to stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end. [Kanye]: Y’all don’t have [say] so over my Black children and where they go to school. They will not do Playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I’m here.

Ray J Weighs In

In The Shade Room’s repost of Kanye’s screenshot, Ray J highlighted Kris’ hypocrisy in asking Kayne to stop speaking about her publicly.

The “I Hit It First” rapper alleges the Kardashian matriarch has caused his own mother distress by putting negative narratives into the public eye.

“What about my mom Kris? You telling people false stories about me — making the Black man look horrible for your gain,” Ray J wrote. “You introduced me to Steve HIRSH [and] masterminded everything 4 your family. And tried to ruin mine at the same time smh. You don’t think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh?

“I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick. But God had my back and still does,” he added at the end of the comment.

Ray J did a bombshell interview earlier this year in which he claimed the “leak” of his infamous sex tape with his ex Kim K. was actually a strategic move involving Kris.

The Love & Hip Hop star also said that the release of the sex tape left him blackballed in the industry while simultaneously, the Kardashians continue to profit and capitalize on the tape’s release.

Read more about the details Ray J spilled below.

