Kodak Black went off about leaving trophy-less at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. He took to social media to call for BET to be boycotted. He expressed frustration over his “Super Gremlin” track not winning the Song of the Year award. Instead, Latto won for “Big Energy.”

“Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET !” he said on Twitter about BET’s EVP and Head of Programming Connie Orlando. “Y’all Lame Af & Y’all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN !!! Y’all So Lame And Out Of Touch ! Y’all Definitely Not A Creditable Show !!!

The “On Everything” rapper said he figured a female rapper would win over him and that while nothing is wrong with “women’s empowerment,” talent comes first. He then threw shots at Latto and said the song of the year honor should’ve went to GloRilla.

I Called It Out A Few Weeks Ago ! Ain’t No Way They Gone Let No MF Kodak Win A Dam Award Even If The Card Is Right In Front Of Them ! The Whole Point Of Everything Was Bout Woman Empowerment ! The Females Been Crying All Year Bout It ! @connieorlando Gave All Females Awards If They Deserved It Or Not ! “The Woman Empowerment S*** Kool ! Don’t Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It! Don’t Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That’s The Case Y’all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating A** Mutt.

The Florida rapper went on to call for Orlando’s termination and continued to bash Latto’s “Big Energy” victory.

“Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!!,” he tweeted. @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!! Dat Stupid A** Song Ain’t Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST ‘F*** N**** Free’ Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think ‘SONG OF THE YEAR’ Mean ????”

He added that if Caresha Please and Drink Champs could tie for Best Hip-Hop Platform, why couldn’t his “Super Gremlin” track and “Big Energy” tie?

During his rant, he joked and called Latto “Frappucino.” She saw what he had to say and replied via social media.

She uploaded a picture showing off her sexy figure in an all black ensemble to Instagram with the caption #Frappuccino.

“What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like???,” she added on Twitter.

Kodak Black Is Still Upset With Latto Over Not Clearing His Name Up

Kodak Black added that he is still side-eyeing Latto because when people assumed she was talking about him when she said a rapper wouldn’t do a feature because she didn’t answer his DM, she didn’t set the record straight.

“I called this s*** a few weeks ago, bro. You know my intuition. I ain’t say they were gonna give it to Drake or Future, or GloRilla. I called it out, I said, ‘Watch they get her.’ ‘Cause she did too much on this internet, homie. She ain’t clear my name up with that s***.”

“It’s a feature on my album that was difficult to clear,” Latto said on Big Boy’s Neighborhood in March. “They tryna drop they nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM. We think like, ‘Oh, well that just comes with the game being a female rapper.’ No it shouldn’t, though. You know you ain’t doing that to your fellow male rappers!”

He denied he was the one she was talking about, but it looks like he feels that people didn’t believe him.

“That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie,” he tweeted. “I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol … Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N**** Name On Dat S*** Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N**** Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat S*** Homie.”