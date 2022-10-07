MadameNoire Featured Video

50 Cent’s son Marquise Jackson said when his father was paying $81,000 a year in child support, it wasn’t enough. During an Instagram Live with videographer Choke No Joke, he said his father’s monthly payments of $6,700 wasn’t sufficient to maintain life in New York City. He pointed out that because of who his father is, he should’ve given more money.

“$6,700 a month in the state of New York City, you do the math,” he said. “You’re talking about a Forbes lister. You’re talking about someone that has problems with everybody. You can’t just live in any neighborhood. $81,000 is not a substantial amount of money [because] you can’t just live anywhere. You talking about you got beef with everybody in the industry, you can’t just live anywhere.”

Marquise Jackson Said The Monthly $6,700 Payments Were Enough For A ‘Standard Lifestyle’

Jackson continued to double down on his claim that that amount of money will get you no where in the Big Apple.

“If I told you right now you gotta start your life over right now with $6,700 a month and rebuild your life can you do it?” Jackson asked and Choke said he could. “Choke you gotta stop comparing it. You comparing it to yourself, bro. You’re comparing it to your standard of lifestyle. You can’t do that.”

The 25-year-old added that despite his father’s child support payments, he had to start from the bottom.

“I know what it feels like to have nothing, alright. I had to rebuild my life over with $6,700 a month. $81,000 a year.”

50 Cent finished paying child support in 2017.

As a fellow New Yorker, I disagree; $81,000 is a salary that New Yorkers can live on. They may not live the most luxurious lifestyle but can maintain. It sounds like Jackson wanted the lifestyle his father had. Choke No Joke also made a valid point during the conversation when he said his mother, Shaniqua Tompkins, should’ve been working (if she was able-bodied of course) to bring in more money. With her added income, they could’ve easily had a six-figure income. It sounds like Jackson wanted a more upper class lifestyle than what he had.

Take a look at their conversation below.