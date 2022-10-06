MadameNoire Featured Video

CultureCon is taking over New York City. For their last stop on the three-city tour, the cultural convention is coming to Brooklyn.

Besides being able to shop with small businesses, CultureCon hosts panels and other conversations about pushing the envelope within commerce, entertainment and entrepreneurship and is targeted towards people of color.

“CultureCon is the go-to destination for diverse creatives, entrepreneurs and young professionals,” read a press release.

“The conference will feature inspiring conversations, skill-building workshops, interactive activations, and the opportunity to shop at the Small Business Market. Leading up to CultureCon, guests will be invited to attend CultureCon Week — an offering of exclusive events, workshops, parties and experiences leading up to the big weekend.”

The previous two stops were in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

On Oct. 8, attendees will get to engage in workshops, panels and much more hosted by HBO Max, Disney, CashApp, Audible, Meta, LinkedIn, Google, and more. Celebrities will also be in attendance to give their insight. Guests can expect to attend talks with Taraji P. Henson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lena Waithe, Winston Duke, Meagan Good, Angie Martinez, Kendrick Sampson, Elaine Welteroth, and Kenya Barris.

Why CultureCon?

Attendees can leave with many takeaways from CultureCon, like how to market your business, set your rates, how to jumpstart your career, create content, build your brand on social networks, Black wealth, and how to create your legacy.

The idea for CultureCon was sparked in 2016 by Imani Ellis while she was living in Harlem. It has been her priority to highlight issues and opportunities for people of color since its first installment in 2017.

“CultureCon programming has always prioritized being a true reflection of the diverse perspectives, contributions, and community members we represent,” Ellis told Forbes. “We lean in to celebrating and discussing all aspects of our experiences — from building a business to building a life.”

Buy tickets for CultureCon HERE.

