MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’re reading this, it’s not too late to win tickets to the next Drake concert. October’s Very Own is partnering with SiriusXM for an one night only event at New York City’s legendary Apollo Theater. Drizzy will be hitting the stage on Nov. 11 and tickets will be available to win until Oct. 26. Drake usually performs at stadiums and large venues, so performance at the Apollo, which can hold 1,500 people, is considered intimate.

Here’s how you can win tickets from SiriusXM. By scanning a QR code, which you can access here, you will be led to Drake’s SiriusXM station Sound42. Per the website,

For a chance to win tickets to this event, scan the QR code to listen to Sound 42 (Ch. 42) on the SXM App anytime from now until 11 pm ET on October 26, 2022. Then watch for a pop-up message on how to enter.

You’ll have to remain tuned in so you don’t miss your chance to score tickets until Oct. 26.

This announcement comes after he won three awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards. Drake won two for Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Best Collaboration.

While fans will surely be looking forward to him performing his 13 years of hits, he may include some tracks from his recent album, Honestly, Nevermind. Even though it received mixed reviews, this album became his 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It sold over 204,000 units its first week and garnered 250 million streams. Since the criticism was louder than the praise, the Toronto native actually responded to the naysayers.

“It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.”

Honestly, Nevermind was his 17th overall project and seventh studio album. His previous album, Certified Lover Boy, sold 613,000 units its first week. He’s now tied with Barbra Streisand and Bruce Springsteen for the most number one albums. The “Girls Love Girls” rapper also passed The Beatles for having the most top five hits in Billboard Hot 100 history.

RELATED CONTENT: Drake, The ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ Dropped His Album And Took Himself Off The Market