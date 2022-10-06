MadameNoire Featured Video

At this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, we saw public figures who don’t rap hop on the mic. Along with Reginae Carter, Tami Roman and Pinky Cole, fashion designer Milan Harris also spit some bars. While she got an A for effort on the internet, her son’s father Meek Mill wasn’t feeling it at all.

The “Going Bad” rapper couldn’t keep his feelings to himself and put his Twitter fingers to work.

“Ion like ‘bet’ got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout,” he tweeted on Oct. 5. “It’s like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity! and I’m with the “women hustler empowerment motion” but y’all drawin .. Pure manipulation.”

Meek Mill and Milan Harris broke up in 2020 after the birth of their son. This was his third son and Rouge’s first.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents,” he wrote on Twitter back in 2020. “We still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!”

He added, “no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media won’t think we moving wrong.”

Harris gave birth to their son on the Philly rapper’s birthday. She revealed her pregnancy during a fashion show for her clothing line, Milano di Rouge.

“We planned this show in six weeks and I have to say this was the hardest show we’ve planned to date but all in all I’m so happy with the turnout,” Milan captioned an Instagram post. “Being surrounded by my family, friends, team members, customers and supporters meant so much to me and seeing y’all enjoy the show that we worked so hard on and your reaction to the poets, ballerinas, the video of my journey and the reveal of my pregnancy was priceless.”

