Harlem is getting slutted out. The NYC neighborhood has been picked for Pinky Cole’s next location for her beloved Slutty Vegan restaurant.

She revealed the big news in an Instagram announcement featuring Cam’ron. In the video, Killa Cam was dripped out in his pink Diplomats track suit to come get an One Night Stand burger but it was closed. His mood changed when he realized Slutty Vegan was coming to his hometown.

Cole also confirmed that there will be a Harlem location in her freestyle during a cypher on the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The announcement about the Harlem location comes just weeks after the Brooklyn location opened. Lines looked endless as people waited for hours to get a taste of the plant-based patties, sweet potato fries and more.

Cole’s expansion is about bringing healthier options to neighborhoods in need.

“I’m very intentional about where I put Slutty Vegans,” she told Eater NY. “It’s either got to be a vegan food desert, an area that is in the heart of gentrification, or an area that is not so attractive to developers.”

Pinky Cole Is Plotting A Slutty Vegan Takeover

The Clark Atlanta University alumna plans to open 20 more locations by the end of 2023. This is possible thanks to the $25 million she received from Richelieu Denni’s New Voices Fund and Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer’s Enlightened Hospitality Investments.

This isn’t the first time Cole opened a restaurant in New York City. Pinky’s Jamaican and American Restaurant was also housed in Harlem. The eatery burned down in 2015 due to a grease fire. Since the business wasn’t covered by the proper insurance, she was back to square one.

Slutty Vegan started as a food truck before opening their first location in Atlanta in 2018. Fast forward to 2022 and Slutty Vegan is now worth $100 million. Other locations are in Birmingham and throughout Georgia in Atlanta, Gwinnett County and Jonesboro.