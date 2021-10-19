MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy’s three baby girls are growing up to be the beauties we all knew they would be. His youngest daughters, twins Jessie and D’Lila, 14, and Chance, 12, went to their first high school homecoming dance and showed us they are not little girls anymore.

The twins came to slay in their matching purple cocktail dresses while Chance was stunning in a red dress and a Dolce & Gabbana purse for their homecoming dance at Sierra Canyon School. The twins are also on the homecoming team, they were also working the field.

The twins are also following in their mother Kim Porter’s footsteps as well. In August, they most recently walked in a runway show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, Italy. They first graced the runway in 2013 when they walked in the Swarovski and Ooh! La, La! children’s fashion show.

Since Kim Porter’s death, Diddy took over as a full-time dad and it has been keeping him busy. During a conversation with Clive Davis for the virtual Pre-Grammy Gala, the Bad Boy Entertainment founder said the COVID-19 pandemic brought him and his girls closer together.

“For me, my life got better because I was running myself into the ground and I wasn’t taking enough time for my family and for myself,” he said. It’s really been a blessing. I lost the mother of my children and the time that [my kids and I] were sequestered together, it helped me to make up for all those years I was on tour and to get closer to my family. For me, it’s been a blessing but really using the time to become a better father and a better person.”