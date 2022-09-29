MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is calling for social media users to apologize to PnB Rock’s girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang after more details on the rapper’s murder have been released.

Cardi shared her feelings that Sibounheuang was vindicated from the assumption she was involved in PnB’s murder in any way.

Online users subjected Sibounheuang to online bullying and harsh accusations shortly after PnB was murdered on Sept. 12 at a Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Some on the internet speculated that Sibounheuang posting the couple’s location could have been what tipped off the assailants regarding the rapper’s whereabouts.

However, new information suggests the attackers were already outside Roscoe’s before PnB and Sibounheuang even arrived at the establishment.

“Told y’all…… Yall must not know how the hood moves…. Y’all owe that girl an apology for the sh*t y’all put her through — knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face…. Social media investigators YALL SUCK!!!!” Cardi tweeted in reply to an update on the ongoing case of PnB’s murder.

More Updates On PnB Rock’s Murder

Cardi B’s call for apologies comes after the “Up” rapper spoke up for Sibounheuang following PnB’s murder making headlines.

“I highly doubt n—-s was looking at PMB’s babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting,” Cardi tweeted on Sept. 12. “It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time.”

Police have arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly being the person who fatally shot PnB, according to TMZ’s reporting on Sept. 28.

The 17-year-old’s father, Freddie Lee Trone, remains on the run.

The latter is believed to be who drove the getaway car from the robbery and shooting at Roscoe’s.

Authorities have also “arrested and booked” a woman believed to be the 17-year-old’s stepmother named Shauntel Trone. The outlet reports the woman was apprehended “for accessory to murder.”

PnB’s legacy includes his two daughters, 8 and 2, the latter of whom he shares with Sibounheuang.

The rapper’s murder remains an ongoing case.

