MadameNoire Featured Video

Nessa Diab, 41, and Colin Kaepernick, 34, are new parents.

Diab, a radio and TV personality, shared the news on Instagram on Aug. 28 before she attended the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards.

The post itself is a black and white photo of her and Kaepernick sitting and smiling in what looks like a hospital bed as the football player cradled their newborn.

“❤️ I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today,” penned Diab. “I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!”

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” the new mother shared. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later), and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us. And I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey.”

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew,” Diab added.

Before the caption’s end, she concluded the post with, “Thank you everyone for your support as always. Love, The Kaepernicks.”

Celebs Congratulate Diab And Kaepernick On Welcoming Their Baby

Stars including Mariah Carey, Gizelle Bryant, Nina Parker, Wanda Sykes, Melanie Fiona, Ava DuVernay and more all filled Diab’s comments with congratulatory messages.

The longtime couple has yet to reveal the name and sex of their first bundle of joy.

We wish Diab and Kaepernick blessings and happiness as they embrace parenthood.

RELATED CONTENT: “Colin Kaepernick’s New Children’s Book Encourages Black Children To Embrace Their Identities”