MadameNoire Featured Video

Like most naturalistas, I straightened my hair during the colder months. I hadn’t done so in four years, so I was excited to see how long and healthy my hair was. After five sessions in the neighborhood Dominican salon, nothing was the same about my hair. My heart dropped when I saw that my 4a coils were now loose with my curls barely there. Certain parts of my hair were just flat and straight. No bounce back, no shine and no body. I was devastated.

So instead of sulking, I decided to try and bring my curls back to life. I also just wanted my hair to be healthy again. It was clear from the dullness that it had lost its fierceness. Here’s what I tried to help my hair get its groove back.

Dove Hair Therapy Rescue & Protect

I had the pleasure of visiting Salon V in New York City to have celebrity stylist Lacy Redway do my hair! She’s worked with celebs like Serena and Venus Williams, Trace Ellis Ross, Tessa Thompson and Keke Palmer! So I was excited to have her lay her hands on my head. She used the new Dove Hair Therapy Rescue & Protect line and it surely didn’t disappoint.

The products Redway used were from the new Dove Hair Therapy Rescue & Protect line! Dove partnered with Progressive to launch Hair Assurance, which offers protection for those who want to experiment with their hair in total confidence, without the fear of damage. You can enter for a chance to win Hair Assurance at http://dove.com/HairAssurance simply by purchasing any two Dove Hair Therapy products and uploading their receipt. (Free mail-in entry option available). Winners of Hair Assurance can redeem it any time through the end of the year if they happen to have a #HairFail and receive a $100 gift card to put towards their next salon visit!

Take a look below.

JOZI Curls

Jozi Curls is a fun, affordable, all-natural line of natural hair products made for young women of color. With vibrant designs and high-quality products, Jozi is both attainable and aspirational in its style and use of African extracts.

When I used the shampoo and conditioner, my hair was so soft and tangle free. What struck me the most was how light my hair felt! The leave-in conditioner didn’t weigh it down either and instead made it more manageable. It felt so light that I did a wash and go and it lasted throughout the evening.

After using it, my curls had a little bounce to it, but I knew it needed some more tender love and care. The main goal is to make sure your hair is moisturized and well, mission accomplished.

https://jozicurls.com/

Naturally Africa

The Naturally Africa line was the most nourishing for my hair. Since it’s infused with vegetable protein, I knew it would make my hair stronger even if my curls didn’t perk up. Besides shampoo and conditioner, their line offers a detangling spray, a curl refresher spray, braid moisturizing spray, locking gel wax, hair and scalp food and much more.

While I knew my hair was soaking up all the nutrients, it felt a bit greasy and weighed down. Since it weighed down my hair, my curls looked even more loose. I am a bit heavy handed with products, so that could’ve been my fault. Besides that, I love the sprays! They come in spray bottles which make them very easy to use, especially if you have a lot of hair. Even though my hair had a lot of residue from some of the products, I appreciated that my hair was getting a nutrimental treatment.

https://naturallyafricahaircare.com/

These three experiences taught me to be more patient with my hair. My hair didn’t revert back obviously, but I learned that its about more than retaining curls. I needed my hair to be healthy again. The heat damage was unbelievable! It may not have the same luster, but if I keep using products like these my hair will surely return to its glory.