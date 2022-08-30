MadameNoire Featured Video

Venus and Serena Williams will play as a duo in the 2022 US Open — an expected last hurrah for the siblings on a professional tennis court.

The tennis champions’ participation comes after they received “a wild card for entry,” according to ESPN.

“It will be the first time the sisters have played at a major together since the French Open in 2018,” the outlet further detailed.

For Serena — who announced her “evolution” away from tennis earlier this month — the US Open is expected to be her final tournament.

“These days, if I have to choose between building my tennis résumé and building my family, I choose the latter,” Serena penned in a personal essay for Vogue’s September issue. “Olympia says this a lot, even when she knows I’m listening. Sometimes before bed, she prays to Jehovah to bring her a baby sister. (She doesn’t want anything to do with a boy!) I’m the youngest of five sisters myself, and my sisters are my heroes, so this has felt like a moment I need to listen very carefully to.”

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution,” the 23 Grand Slam champion added. “I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Serena Williams Announces Retirement From Tennis”

More On The 2022 US Open

Serena was scheduled to play her first-round singles match on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. ET against Danka Kovinic.

Venus’ introduction to this year’s tournament goes down versus Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday.

The paired siblings will then duke it out against their competitors in the doubles draw, scheduled to start on Wednesday, ESPN reports.

Other high-ranking tennis pairs competing in this year’s US Open include CoCo Vandeweghe and Robin Montgomery, and Ben Shelton and Chris Eubanks.

RELATED CONTENT: “7 Times Serena Williams Had To Let Media Know Who TF She Is”