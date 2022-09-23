MadameNoire Featured Video

Hip-Hop veteran Trina will be awarded the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards next month.

Announced on Sept. 22, the multi-talented star will be honored for her over two-decade trendsetting run in the rap game.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award presented by BET,” said the rapper, producer, TV/radio personality, and entrepreneur. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

“Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends­ and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” noted Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

Trina Receives Her Flowers

The announcement of Trina’s upcoming BET honor follows the “Diamond Princess” celebrating the very first “Trina Day” in her hometown, Miami.

“‘Cause I know how much your momma meant to you… I have a little plaque for you in loving memory of your mother… These are the memories you don’t forget and you’re never going to forget her and what she meant to you and what you mean to us. So, it wouldn’t be proper to recognize you without recognizing her,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the “Rockstarr” emcee at the celebratory block party event.

Dubbed Hip-Hop’s biggest night, the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airs on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

