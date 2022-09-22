MadameNoire Featured Video

Trina made an unexpected appearance at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Grand Slam event in NYC on Sept. 21.

The decorated femcee sent fans reeling with excitement when she appeared in a brief segment backstage as pro-wrestler Diamanté and Current TBS Champion Jade Cargill, exchanged a few competitive words ahead of their upcoming AEW Rampage Grand Slam match set for Sept. 23.

During the show, Cargill defended her current title, telling the reporter that she’s the baddest “b****.” That’s when Diamanté stepped in to remind the wrestler who really reigns supreme under the title.

“Trust me, you’re gonna want to know who my friend is. As a matter of fact, she’s the OG baddie. The baddest b****. Trina,” she quipped back. The Miami native then stepped into the frame and sized up Cargill before she told the wrestler:

“You see me now? Yeah, we’ll see you Friday.”

Trina will accompany Diamanté on Friday during her highly anticipated match against Cargill, but it’s still unclear if the femcee will actually step into the ring. One thing is for sure, we know Trina can definitely lay a mean smackdown in a wrestling competition any day.

After the clip hit the internet, fans of the “Nann” hitmaker flocked to social media with all sorts of reactions to the appearance.

“Trina’s gonna be on AEW. Sorry, WWE can’t compete with that,” wrote one Twitter user. While another fan chimed in, “Wait TRINA WAS ON AEW?!?!?! HOW DID I MISS THAT?! SHE IS THE QUEEN. DIAMOND QUEEN. BEST IN THE GAMMMME!”

Trina’s quick AEW cameo even had Cardi B doing a double take at home. “My Mood Always!” the rapper tweeted after seeing the clip.

A few other Hip-Hop stars were also present during Wednesday’s high-energy event, including Fabolous and DJ Whoo Kidd.

Outside of the wrestling ring, Trina has fans entertained with her feature on Oya Baby’s new hit smash “Ride The Stick.” She also recently hosted the reunion show of Zeus’ drama-filled reality TV series Baddies South.

The wins just keep on rolling in for Trina. What did you think of the rapper’s AEW appearance? Did it throw you off guard? Sound off in the comments section.

