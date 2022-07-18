MadameNoire Featured Video

Trina, “The Baddest B*tch,” took a page out of Mariah Carey’s book when asked about her longtime, hip hop, arch nemesis Khia, stating “I don’t know her.”

Trina recently appeared on an episode of Drink Champs. While chopping it up with host N.O.R.E, the Miami rapper discussed her confidence to take on anyone in a Verzuz battle. She also discussed her unwillingness to recognize the Khia as a peer, let alone person.

“I would battle anybody—it is what it is.” Trina said around the 43:00 mark. “I have records [I] get on stage and do what I do and if you another female artist, I’m ready,”

“But when it comes to this particular person, the level of disrespect is beyond. I don’t know you.”

—And though Trina refuses to acknowledge Khia as her counterpart and that she even exists, Khia appears to be willing and waiting for a battle.

Khia has since issued one such challenge, as MADAMENOIRE previously reported:

“Who wanna try me like that?” The bold and brazen artist responded. “I got 20 to 85 hits to put on your a–.”

The feud between Khia and Trina is well documented. The “My Neck My Back,” femcee claims she wrote Trina’s debut single “Tha Baddest B*tch,” without being credited. Two decades later, the ladies are still at odds with one another.

The alleged theft of intellectual property is a recurring theme for Khia. As a notoriously outspoken person with a volatile temper. Queens Court, her YouTube series with T.S. Madison, ended due to similar claims. According to Bossip, Khia claims T.S. Madison trademarked the name of the show and stole it from her after failed attempts to see eye to eye on business matters.

“Stop trying to claim ownership to something that’s not yours,” Khia said. “It’s not yours. You didn’t start it or create, I don’t care if you spent $2000 on a chimney, a fireplace, on props…”

Folks may be in for another decade of Khia’s vitriol as her clapbacks are sometimes giving Azealia Banks persistence. Trina on the other hand has seemingly taken the higher road, albeit slight and petty:

“I’m so busy making sure my bag is good and making sure everything around me is good and buying property and doing stuff that makes sense. Please explain to me why I am going on the internet with another girl that I don’t know, like never said hi to, what for? That’s not even my vibe.”

