Two of hip-hop’s well-known femcees were honored in their respective hometowns over the weekend.

While Trina celebrated the first annual “Trina Day” in Miami and received two keys to the city, New York City native Remy Ma was honored with a street sign along the Bronx Walk of Fame.

Trina’s day of honor took place on May 14 with a celebratory block party on Northwest 15th Avenue between 63rd Street and 65th Street, according to Revolt.

Born Katrina Taylor, and often referred to as the Diamond Princess, Trina was fawned over by hundreds of fans and fellow Miami natives who collectively gave the rapper her props on Saturday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez gave the rapper a key to the city and kindly gifted Trina a plaque in memory of the artist’s later mother, Vanessa Taylor.

“‘Cause I know how much your momma meant to you… I have a little plaque for you in loving memory of your mother… These are the memories you don’t forget and you’re never going to forget her and what she meant to you and what you mean to us. So, it wouldn’t be proper to recognize you without recognizing her,” Suarez told the femcee.

Commissioner Keon Hardemon additionally gave the “Pull Over” rapper a key specifically to Miami Dade County.

The self-proclaimed “Rockstarr” thanked all of those from the 305 who came out to support her on her special day — some of whom have known the rapper throughout her over 20 years in the music industry, and others since she was born.

“Just always know I’m right here — right here in the heart of the city,” Trina told attendees on her big day.

Over a thousand miles north, Remy Ma was celebrated in her hometown borough that same day.

The “Melanin Magic” rapper was honored with her very own Bronx Walk of Fame street sign.

Fellow 2022 inductees were television director Eif Rivera and actor Luis Antonia Ramos.

“Today I was given my own street sign in The Bronx! I’ve come so far from the girl that used to take the 6 train and ride the Bx22 bus,” Remy penned on Instagram.

“I’ve had to go to court across the street from where that sign is. I’ve lived in a shelter down the block from where that sign is. I went to high school a few lights up from where that sign is. I debuted one of the biggest songs of my career in the stadium behind where that sign is… I appreciate & am so thankful for where I am. I wouldn’t change a thing about where I’ve come from and I’m excited to see where I’m going 🙏🏽 ,” she continued.

Remy additionally shared that she wore her Prada “There’s No Place Like Home” heels on her special day, and that she is celebrating the honor as a win “for all the girls from the hood that look like me, that talk like me, that been through sh+t like me… ❤️.”

The rapper’s honor came the day after her husband, fellow rapper Papoose, shared a heartwarming tribute to her on social media for their 14th wedding anniversary.

We’re here for giving these ladies their flowers while they can still smell them.

Congrats!

