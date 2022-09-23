MadameNoire Featured Video

While Latto might be one of the hottest emcees in the game right now, the rapper says her love life will remain off limits from the public eye.

The “Big Energy” performer spoke on why she’s keeping her relationship private while speaking with Yung Miami on the latter’s podcast Caresha Please.

“I just be like — you know everything about our life is like exposed or whatever. So I feel like I got something real and I just want to protect it from the world. Just cause I feel like it’s not no PR sh*t.”

Latto’s Love Life

Latto is rumored to be dating fellow rapper 21 Savage, according to Urban Islandz.

The rapper went viral in March shortly following the release of her latest studio album, 777, when she tweeted a snapshot of supportive messages from her “man” about the album’s drop.

Latto clapped back at an online troll who replied to the post, saying, “This is literally the bare minimum but mmmk girl.”

The emcee responded with: “What’s bare minimum? The Lamborghini he bought? The pink corvette? The pink Richard Mill? 1 of my 20 birkins? Aint nun bare minimum bout my love life babe. Not to mention I GET THE D**K TO MYSELF.”

“But it’s his emotional support that do it for me! U hating from outside the club,” the rapper added.

Latto made headlines that same month for also claiming a male artist — who she refused to name — slid into her DMs trying to mix business with pleasure.

The 777 artist discussed internet trolls, changing her name, her upcoming tour with Lizzo and more elsewhere in her Caresha Please interview.

