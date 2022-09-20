MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B is keeping her promise to collect her winnings from Tasha K. According to court documents, the Grammy-winning rapper has filed the necessary paperwork to begin collecting her monies, Radar Online reported.

In January 2022, Cardi B won the defamation lawsuit she filed against Tasha K and was granted the $4 million. She was ordered to pay the Bronx rep $1.5 million in punitive damages, $1 million for pain and suffering, $1,338,753.47 in litigation expenses, $500,000 for reimbursement for legal fees, and $25,000 in medical fees.

While in court, Tasha K, born Latasha Kebe, admitted she said false things about Cardi B so her Unwine With Tasha K platform could be successful. She alleged that Cardi B had herpes, did sex acts on stage as a stripper, cheated on her husband Offset, engaged in drug use and was a former prostitute.

“Kebe published multiple false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff, including that Plaintiff was a prostitute, that Plaintiff was a user of cocaine, that Plaintiff had and still has herpes,” the lawsuit read according to CNN. “By making and publishing the statements, and campaign of harassing videos, including the Defamatory Videos, Defendants were intending to cause Plaintiff emotional distress.”

Tasha K’s false allegations caused the 29-year-old to experience suicidal thoughts, she said during trial.

“I felt defeated and depressed, and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” she said.

During an interview with Kendall Kyndall and Kendra G on ALLBLK’s Social Society, the infamous blogger admitted that her pockets aren’t that fat.

“I ain’t got it,” she said. “Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this. But of course, the appellate court and the supreme court is in process right now.”

The “Hot S***” rapper heard what Tasha K said and responded to her via Twitter.

“Think [it’s] a game but trust imma come for everything…BBHMM,” she said in a now-deleted tweet.