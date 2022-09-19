MadameNoire Featured Video

A semi-truck, containing XXX products, was involved in a rollover accident on Sept. 14 and caused adult toys and goods to be scattered across Oklahoma’s I-40 highway.

Near Mustang Road in Oklahoma City’s outskirts, the wreckage was all over the freeway according to News 9‘s reports.

The semi reportedly collided with a box truck, and the latter vehicle was seen on the opposite side of the highway preparing to be towed away in footage following the accident.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed the road closures due to the incident with a 10 a.m. tweet reading:” I-40 eastbound access road just east of Mustang Rd. is completely closed due to a semi rollover…. FS.”

What We Know About The Oklahoma Semi-Truck’s Accident

Vice’s Jason Koebler reported the following day that many of the items that ended up on the highway were an adult toy named Adam & Eve G-Spot Touch Finger Vibes.

The silicone vibrator is meant to mimic the feeling of “finger stimulation” and provide “targeted G-Spot vibrations,” according to Adam & Eve’s description.

While TheLostOgle.com was first to report that the semi-truck “spilled a load of dildos and lube,” the claim is unconfirmed.

The California-based company responsible for the semi, HDR Transport, reportedly told Snopes that the truck was carrying “a liquid [product] to clean the sex toys.”

A journalist reporting News 9’s footage, published on YouTube on Sept. 15, detailed “the good thing in all this is that the driver’s not injured. There’s no injuries.”

The source didn’t describe any of the XXX wreckage when asked about the crash’s scene. Instead, he encouraged his colleagues and viewers to take a look for themselves.

See the clip below.

Play

