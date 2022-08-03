MadameNoire Featured Video

Blueface and Chrisean Rock made headlines after they were seen tussling on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, California. In the viral video of their physical altercation, Chrisean Rock punches Blueface in his face and he then punches her back. They then fall on the ground and the “Thotiana” rapper restrains her. After they got up and walked off, Blueface is heard telling Rock to stop following him.

According to XXL, the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating the incident. Police are looking at surveillance footage in the area. This investigation could lead to charges being filed.

Once they returned home, the Los Angeles rapper uploaded videos of him showing off his black eye. He went on to say that he had went through her phone and found she was being unfaithful. He accused Rock of cheating on him with a married correctional officer she met in New Orleans. The 25-year-old said he saw texts that led him to believe that Rock and the correctional officer met up at a hotel. He then told all of the naysayers to “shut the f*** up” because “ya’ll don’t know this whore.” Blue also said he barely knows her.

He also told Rock, “You think you a solid b****. They don’t know you’re really a whore.”

At one point, Blueface turns the camera to Rock and offers her $100,000 to end their relationship. Of course, Rock didn’t budge. She then went to social media and declared that she would never leave him.

“No money in the world can make me leave you,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “You might as well call the psych ward to get me out this bih.”

Weeks before this altercation, Blueface attempted to end things with Rock, but she wouldn’t accept that it was over. Even though he said she wasn’t reliable enough for him, she didn’t give up on their relationship. To prove her love, she took out her new tooth implant. They then reconciled.