MadameNoire Featured Video

A former Kansas City police detective has been indicted on charges of preying on Black women and sexually assaulting them for decades. Roger Golubski has been charged with six counts of sexual assault and rape related to two Black women over a 20-year span.

According to the Justice Department, the first three counts of the indictment charge Golubski with sexually assaulting one Black woman repeatedly from 1998 and 2001 by “digitally penetrating her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in his vehicle; by raping her in his vehicle; and by performing oral sex on her, making her perform oral sex on him and raping her in and next to his vehicle.”

The other three counts of the indictment are from charges related to his alleged repeated rape and sexual assault of another Black woman from 1999 and 2002. It is alleged that he raped and assaulted her at her house and forced her to perform sexual acts in his car. He’s also accused of aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping. Golubski pled not guilty to these charges and remains in custody.

Their names weren’t revealed but one woman, Ophelia Williams, has come forward.

I was just so happy,” Williams told KCTV. “I don’t know. I just cried. It just blew me away. Finally! Finally! I was relieved. I was happy.”

The Kansas City Police Department began responding to subpoenas from the FBI in 2019 regarding these allegations, the Associated Press reported. He retired in 2010 after working for 35 years.

The social justice department of Jay Z’s Roc Nation, TEAM ROC, has been involved in pushing the FBI to investigate the case.

“We continue to stand in solidarity alongside the people of Kansas City, Kansas, who have been patiently waiting for justice and accountability,” Dania Diaz, the director of Team ROC, told NBC News. “The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence and thorough work on this investigation.”

Besides the alleged sexual misconduct against Black women, he is also accused of framing a Black man for a crime he didn’t do. In a lawsuit, Lamont McIntyre and his mother Rose McIntyre accused Golubski of framing Lamont of a 1994 double homicide because she rejected his sexual advances. He spent 23 years in prison. The lawsuit was settled in June 2022 for $12.5 million.

Golubski will appear in court again on Sept. 19.