Black women will soon have a streaming service specifically aimed at entertaining, educating and inspiring them.

Founded by entrepreneur Riqua Hailes Turner, The Black Women’s Network (theBW) will have “original content and select shows created to provide a platform for BIPOC storytellers to share their stories.”

The network’s site shares that theBW “will stream studio-produced and licensed films, TV shows, original series, and influencer content.”

As an over-the-top (OOT) platform, theBW will be distributed directly from the internet to its consumers. The convenient and user-friendly model is similar to the company’s competitors, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and other popular streamers.

The monthly fee for theBW’s subscribers will be $5.99.

What we know about theBW

“My goal with theBW is to create a high fidelity streaming app dedicated and created for Black women by Black women,” Hailes Turner said in a press release, according to PEOPLE. “By creating a first-of-its-kind platform, my dream is for us to continue to gain equity in the entertainment industry by creating and owning our narratives.”

Others involved in the rollout include executive producer Antionetta Hairston-Stallings, operation executive Kisha Cavette-Williams, graphic designer Courtney Coprich and actor/producer Novi Brown.

Original titles slated for release on the streamer include “Born To Roam,” “The Undoing,” “Becoming theBW,” “Boss AF,” “Beauty Talk With Tae,” “Pretty For a Big Girl,” “Steps of Faith,” “Inspiring Women,” “Unarmed Verse,” “Diamond In The Rough,” and many, many more.

TheBW will also stream “a weekly independent film showcase” where filmmakers can submit their work.

“The Undoing” is a talk show hosted by Kayla Wanakee “about overcoming adversity,” according to PEOPLE.

The show’s guests will include Sarah Jakes Roberts, Michelle Sneed and Dr. Peace Amadi.

The outlet additionally shared that “Boss AF” is a series “following Bloomingdale’s shoe designer Jess Rich,” and “Beauty Talk With Tae” is a show “led by celebrity make-up artist Tae René.”

Guests on the latter show will include Tamika Mallory, Kandi Burruss, Jennifer Williams, Pretty Vee and Yandy Smith-Harris.

Watch a promotional video for the streamer here.

