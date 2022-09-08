MadameNoire Featured Video

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is all about running a successful business and to do so, confidence in oneself is key. But sometimes it can be a double-edged sword. This seems to be the case with our favorite queen pin, Raquel Thomas. Her track record of outsmarting the competition and coming up with innovative ways to run her business cannot be denied. But her past success seems to fuel her ego in the worst ways. Episode four of Raising Kanan teaches us that an overly inflated ego will eventually blow.

Not Today, Raq

Raq attempts to set up shop in New Jersey. Her brothers load delivery trucks with inventory and make their way across the George Washington Bridge in the middle of the night. While stopped at a light, the truck is ambushed by a few gun-toting Italians. The driver’s life is spared so that he can deliver a message to Raq. Nobody does business in Jersey without going through Sal Boselli.

Earlier, Raq goes a date with Cartier Fareed (Omar Dorsey). As they walk through his art gallery, the smooth-talking businessman attempts to school her on the world of fine art. She comes right out and asks what she wants to know: how is he keeping his street money clean? Then, it suddenly occurs to her. The art is purchased with dirty money and Cartier makes a clean profit when he resells it. Genius. Just like that, Raq becomes a patron of the arts.

The drug-dealing mother visits the house she is plans to purchase. She invites her former lover, Symphony to see the house. She flirts with her ex, but he isn’t biting. He asks why she asked him to drive Kanan Down South last summer? Raq dances around the question and Symphony seems to realize his love was exploited. He makes one request.

“Leave me alone.”

He tells Raq to stop calling him and allow him to move on with his life. We are happy Symphony freed himself from Raq’s web, but we are going to miss looking at his fine ass.

A Reunion

Jukebox goes back to the Bronx to see her mother, Kenya. The nervous mom tries to make small talk, but Juke cuts straight to the chase.

“Why did you leave me?”

According to Kenya, she moved to California to pursue a singing career. She planned to come back for Jukebox once she became famous, but that never happened. Jukebox accepts this explanation and her mother’s apology and the two wax poetic over glasses of Kool- Aid. Juke shares the news of the reunion with her Auntie Raq. She pretends to be happy for her niece. We won’t be surprised if we learn Raq is the real reason why Kenya left daughter.

When Jukebox stops by her father Marvin’s house to pick up some clothes, she sees that he’s repainted the room and installed some recording equipment. She is moved by the gesture, but she quickly masks her joy when Marvin walks in. He is clearly hurt when she leaves without acknowledging him, but this is what happens when you try to beat the gay out of your child.

A Meeting With The Mob

Raq agrees to meet with Sal Boselli, the head of the New Jersey operation. Much to her brothers’ surprise, Raq tells the mafia boss to kiss her ass. She will set up shop where she chooses.

She later instructs her team to load up some school buses so they can easily blend in with rush-hour traffic. Worrell is behind the wheel of the school bus when it gets robbed again. But he isn’t isn’t fazed. Just as we suspected, he is still in cahoots with Unique —and the Italians.

The queen’s empire is crumbling under her feet, and she only has herself to blame. She’s in an unnecessary war with the Mafia and still trying figure out which one of her soldiers is skimming her profits. But she needs to know what her son is up to. She secretly tails Kanan and is shocked when he ends up at Detective Daddy Howard’s house. Whoa.

We wonder how our girl is going to get herself out of this mess.

Raising Kanan returns to Starz on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 12:00 AM EST

