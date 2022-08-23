MadameNoire Featured Video

Raising Kanan is part thriller, part love story, a coming-of-age story and a soap opera, all rolled up into one. In episode two of season two, secrets are revealed, enemies become allies and an ally turns into a rat. Oh, and there were literal rats. Whew chile, let’s just get into it.

The episode begins with a clandestine meeting between Raq and Detective Howard. After his near-death experience, Howard wants to do life differently. He tells his former lover that he wants to have a relationship with his son.

Let Raq tell it, she was popular with the fellas back in the day, so she isn’t sure of Kanan’s paternity. But Howard has receipts. When Kanan was taken into the police precinct after a fight, the detective gathered some DNA on the low. He is the pappy.

“Fuck your science!” the queenpin says before walking away, but Howard drops two bombs that stop her in her tracks.

“You got a snitch.”

Raquel learns her loyal soldier Scrappy has been talking to the police. Although her son’s father provided no additional details, Raq assumes the worst. We will get back to that later. Just as we suspected, the detective is faking his amnesia to protect his son. Later in the episode Raq warns Kanan that Howard may approach him. She tells her son that the cop’s head is “dented” so he should disregard anything he says. This only frightens Kanan more, he believes that it will be only a matter of time before Howard regains his memory. Raq assures her son that this will not happen. How long does Raq think she’s going to get away with this lie? She may as well come clean. But right now, she’s got bigger fish to fry. And by fish, I mean rats.

Sis goes into the bodega where she stashes her cash to find that rats have been chewing up her bills. Say what now? Of all the things to eat in a bodega, the rats are eating her cash? OK. Anyway, this prompts the entrepreneur to get rid some of these bills before these high-value rodents devour it all. Sis is going to buy a new house.

Jukebox is growing more curious about her biological mother. She asks her Auntie Raq more questions. But what Auntie doesn’t know is that detective Burke has located Juke’s mom who is now living in Harlem. Burke gives Juke an address. Aside from possibly finding her mother, we don’t see anything good coming from this budding friendship between Jukebox and Burke. Famous gets kicked out of his mom’s house after he is found in bed with a woman referred to as a “skeezer.” Kanaan’s tries to help his homeless friend sell mixtapes to garner enough money to rent a room. They are unsuccessful. We predict that Famous will be moving weight for Raq by the next few episodes.

Meanwhile, Burke is confronted by Nicole’s mother who demands that Jukebox be arrested for Nicole’s death. How Sway? Sis died of a drug overdose— one that cannot be linked to Jukebox. But in true Karen fashion, mom asks to speak to the manager and demands that Burke be terminated. Bye Karen.

Raq and her siblings meet with their rival’s right-hand man Worrell. They make him an offer he can’t refuse. Much to Scrappy’s dismay, Worrell is assigned to oversee 40 projects. Meanwhile, Raq tells Marvin and Lou Scrappy has been talking to the police. It’s no surprise that the brothers have their doubts. Scrap has been loyal to the Stark family since he was 14-years-old. Scrappy reminds Marvin of this after learning 40 Projects have been assigned to Worrell.

Scrappy must go but neither brother has the heart to do it. They take him to his new place of employment. Scrappy’s elation makes him oblivious to the brothers’ pensive demeanor as they walk into the building. Scrap walks into the room, outstretched his arms in gratitude and BAM. Raq is on the other side of the gun. Detective Howard never said that he heard what Scrappy said to his colleagues. We hope our brother didn’t die in vain. Let’s pour out a little liquor for the homie.

Raising Kanan returns Sunday, Aug. 28 at 12 AM EST.

