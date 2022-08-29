MadameNoire Featured Video

Episode of three of Raising Kanan brought many surprises. Kanan and Famous have a new business venture, Jukebox faces an uncomfortable reality while Raq gets offers that she can’t refuse. The Queenpin is notorious for her ability to outsmart the competition and finesse her way out of harm’s way with ease. But in episode three, sis was caught slipping. Not only is she at risk of losing her fortune, but her web of lies is catching up with her.

Kanan’s Crazy Day

Kanan is on his way to hang out with his friend Famous when he hears a familiar voice.

It’s Detective Howard. Kanan is unnerved, but he obliges when Howard asks him to get in the car. Detective Daddy gets straight to the point.

“I am your father.”

Kanan bursts into laughter but his biological father continues to talk. The confused teen doesn’t acknowledge what he just heard and attempts to excuse himself. Daddy detective tells his son that Raq is going to say he’s crazy, but rest assured he’s not. Kanan walks away.

Famous offers his condolences and Kanan is confused why. This is when he learns his family friend Scrappy died of a self-inflicted gun wound. Having known Scrappy for his whole life, Kanan is having a difficult time believing he would take himself out.

The teenager seems to be more upset that his mother didn’t tell him about Scrappy’s death than the death itself. It appears that he suspects his mama dem. Kanan tucks both his sadness and suspicions away as he focuses on his plan to help his homeless friend muster up some rent money.

The pair set up shop on a street corner to sell Famous’ mix tapes. Unlike last week, the tapes are selling like hotcakes—because they are laced with crack.

The adolescents appear to be pleased with themselves when the unsuspecting police officers stop to ask about their sales. It’s only a matter of time before the po-po notices the multitude of empty tape cases lying in the nearby alley— or before Mama Raq notices that her son has been skimming off her supply to finance his hustle.

Later Kanan tells his mother about his encounter with Howard, she sticks with the “that man is crazy” story. When he enquires about Scrappy, mom showers her son with more lies that he doesn’t buy.

Jukebox Finds Herself

Cousin Jukebox is in the studio with her uncle Lou at the engineer board. Both Lou and his partner Crown are impressed by her powerful vocals and beautifully written lyrics. But Crown tells Jukebox that for her records to sell, she must look like “someone people want to fuck.” Hearing sex associated with his niece causes Lou to buck up in her defense. But when Crown reminds him of his history of seeking out sexually attractive (and talentless) singers, Uncle Lou encourages his niece to “show her beauty.” The singer stood her ground like y’all gon get these baggy jeans and these flawless vocals.

With her biological mother’s address in hand, Jukebox walks up to a building to find a woman walking out the front door, the inquistive teen follows her to a church where choir practice is in session. Jukebox hears firsthand where she inherited her beautiful voice. She watches in awe as her mother (LeToya Luckett) belts out an angelic sound that fills the room. The elder songstress notices the stranger and seems to recognize her immediately. Juke bolts out of the church.

Raq’s Got A Problem

The Queenpin pulls up to the bodega where she stashes her cash and finds it locked. She uses her key to enter the store to learn that Juliana, the stores’ manager, and her money have disappeared. Her arch nemesis, Unique is behind the heist. They know this because ‘Nique contacts Worrell to set up a meeting with Raq. With a gun to Juliana’s head Unique states his business. He will return the hostage and the money if they give him “peace.”

He wants to end the street wars and enjoy his retirement from the drug game. Raq agrees but she needs to keep an eye on Unique, he is not to be trusted.

Howard pays his son another visit. He lets Kanan in on a secret: “I know who shot me,” he shares.

Howard will never tell on his own son. Kanan’s suspicions about both his parents are confirmed. His bond with his mother will never be the same. Will he begin a relationship with his father? We will have to stay tuned to find out.

Raising Kanan returns to Starz on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 12:00 AM EST

