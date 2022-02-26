Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton asked for prayers after revealing she was recently diagnosed with a serious condition. In an Instagram post, she didn’t explicitly say what she was diagnosed with but said her doctor called with “terrible news” and said she needed to visit the John Hopkins Cancer Center, indirectly revealing a cancer diagnosis. In the post she wrote,

Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today.

You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.

I’ve been in and out of visits to specialists every day and the storm is not over but this experience is changing me.

I know God has a plan and I know we are often challenged to remain humbled that tomorrow is not promised and that our days on this earth are numbered.

A message from my heart. A gentle reminder to Live, Love & Forgive as if today was your last.