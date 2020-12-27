Karen Huger Responds To Candiace Dillard Not Feeling Supported By Her Since Fight With Monique Samuels

The fight between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels definitely divided the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac. If you’ve been watching the reunion, you know that the physical altercation has taken a toll on the mental health of Dillard. During part two of the reunion with Andy Cohen, she removed herself after becoming emotionally undone while discussing the ugly situation with her friend-turned-foe. Dillard-Bassett told Page Six that she has felt supported by the cast for the most part but there is one cast member she felt hasn’t really had her back. The former beauty queen admitted that she doesn’t feel fully supported by co-star Karen Huger.

“You can say whatever it is you need to say to smooth it over, but I’m looking at your actions,” Dillard told Page Six .“As they say, actions speak louder than words. Karen’s actions from the beginning of this toxic fight and afterwards has been very difficult to peg and trust. I don’t see how we come back from that place.”

Huger has responded via Page Six to this and empathized with Dillard-Bassett. She said that despite the way she feels about her, she prays that she continues to heal from that awful experience.

“Candiace is definitely still in an emotional place as she shares her sincere feelings, that is a tough place to be,” she said. “Moving forward, learning and growing is a healthier option. I do pray she gets there.”

Dillard and Samuels both filed charges against each other after the altercation, which aired this past season, but both of their cases were thrown out.

The Grand Dame also commented on Samuels’ dragging of Gizelle Bryant during part one of the reunion when she came equipped with a binder of receipts regarding her break-up-to-make-up husband Jamal Bryant.

“Monique’s approach to calling out Gizelle is just fine with me,” Huger said. “Both are strong women, Monique would make anyone accountable and call them out and in this case, that meant Gizelle was held to no different standard.”

Part 3 of the The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which will feature the ladies’ husbands, will air tonight (12/27/2020) on Bravo at 9:00 p.m ET.