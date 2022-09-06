MadameNoire Featured Video

Not one to hold to her tongue, Tiffany Haddish breaks silence and responds to sexual abuse allegations brought against her in a current lawsuit. As MADAMENOIRE recently reported, Haddish, along with comedian Aries Spears, was accused of child molestation after an anonymous plaintiff took legal action on behalf of herself and sibling. The claim stems from a sexually explicit comic skit wherein the children were coerced into being the subjects of vile sexual innuendo. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the siblings are “traumatized for life” because Haddish “groomed” them.

Haddish has since responded. Whether she is assuming accountability is unclear. However, on Sept. 5, the comedienne did express her regret on social media in a pithy Instagram post:

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” Haddish wrote.

“But clearly,” she went on, “While this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all – and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany Haddish Recalls Thinking She Was ‘Going To Die’ In Foster Care

Among molestation and sexual abuse claims, the lawsuit outlines that Haddish and Spears are accused of “intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, negligent supervision, breach of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud, sexual battery, sexual harassment,” Buzzfeed reported. Spears, who recently came under fire for harsh criticism and body-shaming “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo, has yet to make a statement regarding the allegations. MN will continue to follow this coverage and report updates as new details unfold.

RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany Haddish Shares A Special Message To Her Childhood Bully