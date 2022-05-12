Tiffany Haddish Shares A Special Message To Her Childhood Bully

MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish’s children’s book Layla, the Last Black Unicorn just hit shelves on May 10, and the adorable book draws inspiration from the star’s personal childhood. Many of us had that one kid in class or around the neighborhood who used to bully and poke fun at us and Haddish’s childhood was no different. Some of those mean bullies can leave us with emotional scars going into adulthood but during a recent interview on the Daily Pop, the California native said she’s learned to forgive her childhood haters.

“You know, I get it. You didn’t like me growing up, but a lot of people like me now,” the 42-year-old comedian told the show’s hosts, Justin Sylvester and Loni Love.

“And you can be out there with the haters that keep watching and spending money on my movies, and my books, and my TV shows, and my clothing line that’s about to come out, and you can keep following and watching all the things that I’m doing and just know, I was right, you was wrong.”

All in all, Haddish hopes her bullies can revel in the same “joy and happiness” she gets to live every day with her bustling acting career, noting how her bully was “obviously an unhappy child.”

“That’s why she did what she did to me,” she added.