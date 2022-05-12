Tiffany Haddish Shares A Special Message To Her Childhood Bully

Tiffany Haddish’s children’s book Layla, the Last Black Unicorn just hit shelves on May 10, and the adorable book draws inspiration from the star’s personal childhood. Many of us had that one kid in class or around the neighborhood who used to bully and poke fun at us and Haddish’s childhood was no different. Some of those mean bullies can leave us with emotional scars going into adulthood but during a recent interview on the Daily Pop, the California native said she’s learned to forgive her childhood haters.
“You know, I get it. You didn’t like me growing up, but a lot of people like me now,” the 42-year-old comedian told the show’s hosts, Justin Sylvester and Loni Love.
“And you can be out there with the haters that keep watching and spending money on my movies, and my books, and my TV shows, and my clothing line that’s about to come out, and you can keep following and watching all the things that I’m doing and just know, I was right, you was wrong.”
All in all, Haddish hopes her bullies can revel in the same “joy and happiness” she gets to live every day with her bustling acting career, noting how her bully was “obviously an unhappy child.”
“That’s why she did what she did to me,” she added.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Night School star said she hopes young readers will learn more about how to transform their fears and insecurities into their ultimate superpower.
“Realizing that my differences can be my wins and it can help others, and so I wanted to share that with kids, ” Haddish continued. “Also, growing up, I didn’t see too many books by Black female authors, so I thought this was a good way to start kicking that door open—even though there are a lot of books out by Black female authors now, because I was a kid a very long time ago—but I figured I’d join the club.”
The power of manifestation and hard work is real and Haddish knows first hand. The Grammy-award-winner said she purchased the house she used to walk past every day as a little girl upon making it big.
“‘That’s my house. That’s my house.’ I bought that house,” she gushed on the show.
“I bought this house off the Internet because that was my dream to, like, ‘That’s my house.’ And I got it. Everything I’ve ever wanted, for the most part—there’s a few things I don’t have—but I’ve achieved it. Did I think it was gonna happen? I wasn’t sure, never was sure, but I always put the work in to get to it,” the celeb added.
Haddish will be dropping two more books in the near future as a part of her three-book deal with HarperCollins which she signed back in October 2021.
RELATED CONTENT: EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany Haddish Talks Health And Her Upcoming Role As Florence ‘Flo Jo’ Griffith Joyner