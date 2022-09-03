MadameNoire Featured Video

T.I is tired of people addressing him about his son, King Harris. The 18-year-old was arrested on Aug. 31. Since his arrest, people have been telling T.I to step up his parenting.

The King of the South made it clear that he is not responsible for Harris’ poor decisions.

“Small request, stop hitting me … getting in my comments … tellin’ me what to tell King,” he said in an Instagram video. “I know my son, think I ain’t spoke to my son? Think I ain’t told my son, his mama and his grandmamas? His a** goin’ to prison! If he gotdamn keep this s*** up, his a** goin’ to prison. Can’t nobody stop it but him. I’ve already made my peace with it because I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s gonna turn out.”

Tip added that he has done all he can do and taught King Harris all the life lessons he can teach him. Now, he is in God’s hands and “time will be his teacher.”

“King’s a good kid, chasing after the wrong s***” he continued. “I trust in God to deal with it the way he see fit. It ain’t really s*** I – he done got all the whoppings. He done got all the punishments [and] he done did all the things as a child you can do to him. So now he gon’ have to go through it and get through it. Ain’t nothin’ me, his mama or anybody gon’ be able to say about it.”

“Life gon’ teach him all the lessons he need to know,” he later said.

Harris graduated with honors from Dutchtown High School in Hampton, Georgia in June. He is also following in his father’s footsteps and pursuing a music career.