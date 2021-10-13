MadameNoire Featured Video

Once again, Deyjah Harris is clapping back at those who constantly feel the need to troll her in her comments — especially those bringing up the sexual assault allegations that her father T.I. and stepmother Tiny are currently battling.

On Oct. 3, the 20-year-old posted photos of her mom, Ms. Niko, slaying four different swimsuits in Greece while celebrating her 41st birthday.

“My mom done went to greece for her 41st birthday and she think she grown,” her tweet both lovingly and jokingly read.

While it’s unclear what exactly was said in the replies of the post that rubbed Harris the wrong way, she later followed up the post with:

Man why y’all gotta bring up my pops and stepmom everytime I post my mom? Do those thoughts really need to be tweeted/said out loud? Why we can’t just enjoy the photos of her without some people bringing my other parents up… just chill. Everyone is happy so it don’t matter.

After a few users sent her supportive messages trying to remind her not to pay attention to the haters, Harris replied to one fan in particular and said:

It’s ok, nothing I’m not used to but they literally only do this when I post my mom lol. like when I post my pops, don’t nobody ever mention my mom so why are they mentioning him + Tiny under her posts? Just ridiculous tbh smh.

Unfortunately, Harris’ had to ward off internet trolls for the past several years, particularly after social media exploded with commentary back in 2019 after T.I. revealed in a podcast that he’d been going to her OB/GYN appointments with her to ensure she was still a virgin. Since then, whether online users are asking inappropriate questions about her body and sex life, or they’re expecting Harris to comment on her father and Tiny’s alleged sex crimes, she had to deal with an unjustified level of scrutiny.

While it’s unfair that her social media accounts get trolled over the aforementioned things, the Atlanta-born beauty still receives an outpour of support.

Baby this is Twitter… you better off getting a photo album and pasting your pics there if you ever want to share your memories without unwarranted feedback,” someone said to her on Twitter.

