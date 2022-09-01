MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson secured a win in the women’s 100m at the Spitzen Leichathletik meet in Lucerne, Switzerland on Aug. 30.

Within 11.29 seconds, the 22-year-old sprinter came just ahead of Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica.

The latter placed second, with a time of 11.30 seconds.

American athlete Celera Barnes won third with her time of 11.40 seconds.

Viewers can see just how intense the race between Richardson and Thompson-Herah was in a clip of the moment down below.

Stars including Married to Medicine‘s Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Chance the Rapper and others left congratulatory comments underneath The Shade Room‘s coverage of the win on Instagram.

Meanwhile, other social media users said:

“Good for her💪🏽,” “Put Some Respect on Her Name!” “Let her Ws be as loud as her Ls,” “AS SHE SHOULD 👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾,” “The underdog always rises,” and “I ain’t never stop rooting for her, she refuse to give up on herself 💪🏿💪🏿.”

Richardson’s participation in the 100m was her “first race since failing to make the World Athletics Championship team at the US Trials in June,” The Jamaica Gleaner reports.

What’s Next Following Sha’Carri Richardson’s Win

Shortly after the Texas native realized she wouldn’t advance to the World Championships, Richardson said, “Your girl not gon be a Worlds as we know — but the season’s not over.”

“Overseas I will definitely bring some Texas drip over the water, so we gon figure it out,” Richardson added with a smile.

The athlete is scheduled to participate in the Diamond League meet in Brussels from Sept. 1-2.

Later this week, the 22-year-old will compete against the 100m world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and 200m world gold medalist Shericka Jackson.

