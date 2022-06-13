MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson’s winning performance in the 200m race at the NYC Grand Prix on Sunday gave her supporters a new reason to celebrate the track star’s journey.

Richardson sprinted ahead of her competitors in the second half of the race. She then maintained the lead to the finish line, completing the 200m in 22.38 seconds.

“It feels peaceful, it feels fulfilling. I’m glad that I made the fans happy, but it feels so much better being back at home within myself, my heart, my spirit. I just want to continue to just thrive, that’s all,” the track star said in a post-race interview.

The 22-year-old’s win came later in the day after she placed second in the 100m run. Richardson ran a time of 10.83, and Aleia Hobbs beat her by just 0.02 seconds.

“Actually, the confidence came from seeing how much love I have, I can give, I receive, and just how much inspiration I put out there into the world,” Richardson said after the 200m on Sunday. “That even in my short career, just how much it has inspired others. It makes me give myself that courage. [It] makes me give myself that confidence to go out there and show that I am the sun. I am the sunshine.”

“As long as you have the mindset for it, the confidence, and the belief in your mind, heart and spirit, nothing will stop you,” the young sprinter later added.

Richardson’s return to the track this weekend follows the sprinter coming in second in the 100m race at the Prefontaine Classic in late May.

Congratulations to Richardson for her stellar performance and win!

