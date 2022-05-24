MadameNoire Featured Video

Sha’Carri Richardson’s performance on the track field is still in the spotlight.

The 22-year-old sprinter made her season debut at the 2022 Duval County Challenge American Track League on May 21, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Richardson set a time of 11.37 seconds in the women’s 100-meter race, not fast enough to get her a winning spot on the podiums next to her competitors.

Around an hour later, the sprinters unexpectedly doubled back and ran in the opposite direction on the track.

The official race’s winner Aleia Hobbs and several other sprinters were absent in the second run. It’s unclear what exactly prompted the rerun, but Richardson won against her competitors in the second go around.

The 22-year-old’s set time for the second race was an improved 11.27 seconds.

Coming up for the athlete, Richardson is headed to the Prefontaine Classic once again.

The sprinter’s speed will be competing against Olympians at the premiere national track and field meet in the 100-meter race on May 28 in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson’s competition includes Elaine Thompson-Herah, Sherika Jackson, Marie-JoseeDina Ta Lou and Teahna Daniels.

Since the athlete’s performance on Sunday comes ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in mid-July, many will focus on the 22-year-old’s output as a signal of what to expect from the track star this season.

Additionally, many fans of the sprinter hope she’ll redeem herself from placing ninth at the Prefontaine Classic that happened last August.

Richardson is also competing at the Star Athletics Invitational on June 4, Essentially Sports reports.

Will you be watching Richardson hit the track this season?

