Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Best Friend Plans To Speak Her Truth Soon

It’s been almost four months since Megan Thee Stallion was shot in her feet. She has already told her side of the story and so has Tory Lanez, the accused gunman. The only person who has been quiet about the incident is Thee Stallion’s former bestie Kelsey Nicole. In a recent Instagram Live video, she promised to break her silence soon.

“Obviously I don’t have a team behind me, it’s just me. It’s just Kelsey Nicole,” she said. “They got teams, they got Roc Nation. I don’t know who Tory got, but he got a team. Clearly, these are two celebrities so if I speak out different s*** of course, they’re going to spin the stories.”

The 25-year-old said her main goal of speaking out will be to “clear her name.”

“And this is really just the beginning. It’s still court dates going on. So this is really something that… I don’t feel like I have to come on here and just tell y’all right away. I don’t owe nobody nothing. But what I will do, I will be clearing my name. I will be, you know, killing some of them rumors. Most of them damn rumors.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CG_dBAYhYMj/?igshid=13xnzg5owjpan

After Tory Lanez denied shooting Megan, people began suspecting Kelsey Nicole. Heavy reported that a source claimed that she and the “Don’t Stop” rapper found out they were both sleeping with Lanez and thats what led to the argument.

When Megan Thee Stallion went live on Instagram, she said that everyone was arguing in the car and that she got out the car to get away from the conflict. She claimed that then Lanez shot her. She never mentioned Kelsey Nicole during her account.

Lanez has since been charged with carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If he is convicted he faces up to 22 years in prison. The “Most High” rapper denied that he shot the Houston hottie in an Instagram Live video in October.

“It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is — when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like … She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is [sic] are not true,” he said.

We’ll keep you posted on Kelsey Nicole’s response.