Asian Dolll aka Asian Da Brat is facing backlash after announcing that she is having an Indian-themed birthday bash. The Dallas-bred rapper shared via social media that she will hosting “Asian Doll Escapes to India” on Dec. 7 at Revel in Atlanta, Georgia to celebrate her 25th birthday. On the invitation, it says that attendees must be dressed in Indian garbs in order to enter. The “No Exposing” rapper even shared inspirations for Indian-themed outfits for her party on her Instagram account and on the Eventbrite invitation as well.

After revealing the theme, she was hit with accusations of cultural appropriation. She was also criticized for mixing aspects of Indian culture, Arabic culture and Bollywood and calling it all Indian while promoting her party.

“Asian doll is reducing Indian culture to Bollywood, generalizing and mixing different cultures disrespectfully, disrespectful toward native americans+others, as much as she claims to like Indian culture she’s not appreciating, she’s appropriating,” someone said on Twitter.

She was also called out over her past comments about Indian food.

“How is Asian Doll going to have a ‘Indian’ theme party which is so ignorant.” one person tweeted. “But was just saying Indian food looked/tasted disgusting? Now I feel like the culture is a joke to her.”

Many people found it strange and tone-deaf that a Black rapper named Asian Doll was having an Indian-themed party.

Asian Doll was apologetic to those who were offended but said she wasn’t changing the theme of her birthday bash. On Twitter, she doubled down on her decision to have her Indian-themed party, saying she was going to do what she wanted “with no apologies.” She did deactivate her Instagram after the negative feedback began to pour in.

If you plan on attending Asian Da Brat’s birthday bash despite the criticism, tickets are selling for $40 to $60.