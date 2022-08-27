MadameNoire Featured Video

Ari Fletcher is back on the market. The social media influencer announced that she and Moneybagg Yo are no longer together.

“Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!,” she said in a tweet on Aug. 26.

Ari Fletcher shared this after she and Moneybagg Yo were seen smiling together at the launch party for her new beauty line, Remedy By Ari.

They had been dating since 2019.

During their relationship, they showered each other with lavish gifts. For her birthday this year, she walked a pink carpet that read “Ari Air” up to a private jet with pink balloons around the entrance. On the jet, a Patek Phillippe watch and a trio of diamond necklaces were waiting for her.

“SO THANKFUL, SO HAPPY, SO BLESSED! CRIED REAL TEARS! THANK YOU BABY @moneybaggyo ,” she captioned the Instagram slideshow.

For the “Wockesha” rapper’s 30th birthday, she gifted him with 28.8 acres of land in his hometown of Memphis.

“What do you buy someone that has it all?,” she wrote on Instagram. “The gift that keeps on giving. I’ve bought you a lifetime of income, literally. Generational wealth! 28.8 acres BABY! I love you. Happy birthday.”

This gift caused a lot of chatter as people wondered why Fletcher would buy him such a gift when they aren’t married.

“This is acting married!,” The Real host Garcelle Beauvais said on one episode. “That’s a huge gift to someone that you’re not even married to. I feel like, if a man gave me twenty-eight acres, I would feel obligated to stay with them if it didn’t work.”

The Chicago-born beauty had no problem responding to The Real hosts and anyone else who criticized her gift.

“Y’all don’t know the half of what he does for me mentally or financially,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never felt so safe, loved, spoiled and happy with a person. He loves me and my son so much. I’m sorry that you haven’t experienced a love like this. Focus on getting your own land and your husband.”