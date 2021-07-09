MadameNoire Featured Video

Tabitha Brown, who is known for sharing her vegan recipes on social media, has partnered with McCormick to release her own all-purpose seasoning. The McCormick Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning is described as a “a salt-free, Caribbean-influenced, bright and warm blend.”

“Sunshine for me is about spreading positivity,” Brown said in a statement. “I always say, ‘Have a good day and if you can’t, don’t you dare go messing up nobody else’s.’ This seasoning is all about bringing that radiance and positive energy into your kitchen. You can use the Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning on any dishes you have planned this summer, whether it’s for heading out to a BBQ or cooking at home because that’s your business.”

After her fans found out that Brown had a seasoning on the market, it didn’t stay in stock long. The Chi star posted on Instagram that the seasoning sold out in 39 minutes and told fans that she won’t have an update until the fall.

“Family!!!!! Y’all did it!!!!! SOLD OUT in 39 minutes,” she posted. “Thank y’all so much for your support!! OOHH GOD I THANK YOU. I am overwhelmed by the response to #SunshineSeasoning!!!. 🌞 Unfortunately, it is all sold out, but we’re working to blend another batch! Stay tuned for updates this Fall.”

Along with the seasoning, Brown will also be releasing three new vegan recipes, which include shiitake mushroom-based vegan chicken stir fry Sunshine Shick’n, a Chicky Farro Bowl with roasted chickpeas and Maple Roasted Sweet Potato Wedges.

Besides providing seasoning for your cupboard, Brown will also be giving you books for your shelves. She will be releasing an inspirational book in the fall, titled Feeding The Soul (Because It’s My Business.)

“Our life is our business, and if we don’t take care of it, we can go out of business! So I thought maybe I could share a few moments that I almost went out of business — but came back stronger than ever before,” she told PEOPLE.