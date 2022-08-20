MadameNoire Featured Video

In the midst of its fifth season, The Chi has been renewed for a sixth season.

“We are deeply grateful to our Chi Family for their loyal support, all the conversations and for making us one of the most watched shows in Showtime’s history,” creator Lena Waithe told Complex. “We are beyond excited to continue to tell these stories and to watch these characters grow. We’re looking forward to Season 6.”

Ever since its premiere in 2018, The Chi has been one of Showtime’s top performers. In fact, season five’s viewership has jumped 20 percent from last season.

This season zooms in on the complexities of Black love, friendships, following your heart, co-parenting, teenage woes and new beginnings. We’ve been watching as Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiffany (Hannaha Hall) navigate the ups and downs of co-parenting. This is complicated by Tiff abruptly moving in and starting a romance with her business partner and Emmett rekindling his love with Keisha (Birgindi Baker), Tiff’s bestie. Keisha and Tiff’s friendship is in limbo as she struggles being a single mother and college freshman.

Emmett’s parents Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) reunite as a couple after Jada realizes her heart isn’t with her almost-fiancée Suede (Bernard Gilbert). Trig (Luke James) transforms into Victor the politician who is putting on a façade for votes because his truth won’t send people to the polls. Tracy (Tai Davis) is being pushed to the limit due to Douda’s tight hold (Curtiss Cook) over her community center, R.O.C.K.

Jake (Michael Epps) is trying to find out who he is and is devastated after Jemma (Judae’a Brown) loses their baby because of mayhem set off by Bakari (Ahmad Nicholas Ferguson). Shaad (Jason Weaver) gets a glow up and finds the woman of his dreams while trying to get Bakari on the right track. Kevin’s (Alex Hibbert) passion for gaming grows as he finds a new love interest in Simone (Antonyah Allen) and a new sister in Lynae (Zaria Imani Primer). Nina (Tyla Ambercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) try to keep their marriage thriving through therapy. Papa (Shamon Brown, Jr.) is trying to also help get Bakari to change his ways while trying to get back in the good graces of Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) and his peers.

The Chi airs Fridays on Showtime and on-demand on Sundays.