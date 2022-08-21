MadameNoire Featured Video

Chrisean Rock just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines due to her tumultuous and seemingly toxic relationship with Blueface. Now, the reality TV star’s older brother is speaking out against their unhealthy ordeal.

On Aug, 20, Rock’s older brother took to social media urging his baby sister to part ways with the “Thotiana” rapper.

“Chrisean I love you so much and over here hurting bout you,” he wrote in a lengthy message. “I don’t say anything. Wasn’t going to until u introduced us in person.”

Rock’s older brother went on to slam the California native for mistreating his sister publicly.

“The sh*t he be doing to you on the internet, C’mon Chrisean. I grew up in and out of prison, I woodn’t mind throwing all of my freedom away for you,” he continued, before challenging his little sis to reconsider her unhealthy relationship with the rap star.

“I know you love Blue, I just wanna ask him do he love you, I can’t play about u no more Chrisean… u not no clown, u my princess.”

Chrisean Rock responds to her brother’s heartfelt message

Rock responded positively to her brother’s heartfelt message on Twitter, telling fans:

“I love my brovas with everything in me we trench babies there’s always room for improvement and conversation can always change things cuz one thing I know we do sh*t out of love and real love wins every time.”

A few fans of the Blue Girls Club star applauded her brother for calling out Blueface’s toxic ways.

“Your brothers really love & care about you. Imagine how they feel seeing their baby sis being humiliated & abused on social media,” wrote one Twitter user. “You’re going to push them to take matters into their own hands. Only so much your loved ones can bear.”

While another fan wrote:

“It’s heartbreaking I love her but it’s so sad watching the events unfold I hope she gets the strength to leave him.”

Chrisean Rock loses hair during another tussle with Blueface

Over the weekend, fans expressed concern for Rock after Blueface took to his Instagram stories with a troubling video of the young influencer donning a bald patch on the back of her head. In the video, Rock accused the “Thotiana” rapper of snatching out her tresses because she had his phone, and apparently, he “didn’t want” her to see what was on there.

“Why do you want to show people what you did to me?” Rock asked in the short clip as Blueface panned the camera over to show her glaring bald patch.

“I didn’t do this to you. You tried to run,” he responded.

Social media users urged the aspiring femcee to come to terms with her seemingly “abusive” relationship after she tried to play down the incident.

One fan responded to the chaotic video:

“Leave that man alone girl love is blind. What you think is love is truly not you need to elevate & find You are that girl, act like it sis!”

This is a lot to unpack! Do you think Chrisean will ever gain enough courage to walk away from Blueface? Tell us what you think down below.

