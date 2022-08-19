MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about being orphaned in an Apple Music interview surrounding her new album, Traumazine.

The rapper’s mother Holly Thomas died of cancer in March 2019, around two weeks before Megan lost another prominent caregiver, her great-grandmother.

Both losses came after the Grammy-winner’s father died when she was just 15.

“You’ve got to take care of you. Because who else is going to take care of you?” Megan mused about self-care in the interview. “At this point of my life, I really realized that my mama was really driving the car for a long time.”

“I didn’t even have to think about too many things when my mama was with me,” the artist added.

“I feel like it’s just recently that’s it’s clicking to me… who can I ask anything to? Cause I still don’t want to put people in my business,” she explained. “When I’m going through something personal, I’m like, ‘I just got to pray.’ Because I don’t even know who I can ask. Who can I ask about this situation? And who do I trust?”

“She said don’t stop, so I just took that literally. And I just — we here today,” Megan said, recalling how Thomas encouraged her to chase her musical dreams even as her mother’s health deteriorated.

“When I would do something good, my mama could say, ‘Good job. That was good. We did that,'” the musician stated emotionally. “I feel like by now, I would have been able to get my sh*t together when I talk about my mama. But every time I talk about my mama I cannot hold it together.”

“And she was just so cool and I just trusted her so much. And her opinion just meant so much to me,” Megan said of her mother. “And I just feel like when she would say I did a good job, it would feel like, ‘Okay, I did that. I did a good job,’ but now when I do, I’m just like, ‘Okay, what’s next?’ Because I don’t know if I’m doing that good of a job.”

In February, Megan announced the launch of the Pete & Thomas Foundation in memory of her late mother and father, Joseph Pete Jr.

Read more about the foundation and its mission down below.

