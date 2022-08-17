MadameNoire Featured Video

Music, specifically Hip-Hop has played a major role in destigmatizing sex that has otherwise been a taboo or component of silent pleasures and kink in the Black community. Consider how liberating Akinyele and Kia Jefferies’ “Put it in Your Mouth,” is after years of hearing how Black girls don’t suck dick and the lasting impact on my sex life and many others from that song alone.

Women in rap have carried the torch that lights the way for so many of their fans to empower themselves and be unapologetic about having the kind of sex we truly crave. Lil’ Kim, Trina, and Jacki-O, to name a few, have written tracks that reinforce enjoying sex as much as our partners, and now we’re seeing a new era of music challenge taboos of pleasure even further.

Lyrics are unpacking kinks that have otherwise gone untouched in music and have even created a safe space for men in rap to be more transparent around what they prefer in the bedroom beyond oral sex and backshots.

A prime example is how in these last few years, pre-pandemics, I began exploring spit kinks, the arousal a person experiences from spitting on a sexual partner, or having a sexual partner spit on them. A joy that I was very silent about in the beginning but eventually became more vocal about as I explored it even deeper. But even when I would discuss it amongst friends and others in sex-positive spaces, I was met with disgust and disrespect.

However, in the last few years, spit play has been referenced in some of the top hits we’ve heard on the charts and more people are open to the practice itself. Check out this playlist below that will leave your mouth watering for more.

“WAP”

In the 2020 sex-positive hit, “WAP” by Cardi B, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi blessed us with a verse that left many gagging with excitement. The song mentioned a handful of kinks from role-playing, bondage, and voyeurism, but for spit play to make an appearance in the opening verse gave this saliva bucket some joy and affirmation.

“Swipe your nose like a credit card/ Hop on top, I want a ride/ I do a kegal while it’s inside/ Spit in my mouth, look at my eyes/ This pussy is wet, come take a dive”