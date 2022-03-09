MadameNoire Featured Video

Without fail, each year on March 9, it’s hard to shake from memory the death of Biggie. Hip hop took a crazy “L” due to senseless violence and coastal beef that mainly existed on wax and in the male ego. On this day, in 1997, we lost the honorable Christopher Wallace, The Notorious B.I.G., the “livest one from Bedford Stuyvesant,” Biggie Smalls—Big. Wallace was gunned down in Los Angeles, shortly after attending that year’s Soul Train Awards. This tragedy followed what felt like a never-ending war of words and disrespect between Wallace and the late Tupac Shakur, who was killed in Las Vegas just seven months prior. Once comrades, their contention toward one another stemmed from an incident in New York City’s Quad studio, where Shakur was robbed and shot, according to The Source. B.I.G. happened to be recording at Quad on the same night. Pac assumed B.I.G. was in on the jux. The chain of events that followed pinned West Coast rappers against East Coast rappers and the rest is hip hop history; albeit tragic.

B.I.G. referred to himself as “Black and ugly as ever,” however, the notorious one was rumored to be charming and quite the ladies man as much as he was a player.

At the time of B.I.G.’s death, songstress Faith Evans was pregnant with his child and had been at odds with Lil’ Kim, who he had alleged romantic ties with; and he was rumored to be dating rapper Charli Baltimore. There is no doubt the loss of B.I.G. was felt by legions of rap heads, from backpackers to gangsters alike, but he also holds a special place in the hearts of his female fans who will always love “Big Poppa” for the way he entertained the ladies with his sex-laced, R&B infused, hip hop classics. Big loved the ladies, too. Despite having wildly salacious sex lyrics, it was also clear Biggie was making a toxic attempt to appeal to the women who made up a significant part of his core fan base. Here are five songs and lyrics that prove to it.

One More Chance

“I don’t know what the hell is stopping ya. I’m clocking ya, Versace shades watching ya …”

Play

Big Poppa

“To all the ladies in the place with style and grace, allow me to lace these lyrical douches in your bushes … ”

Play

Fucking You Tonight

“Some say the X make the sex, spectacular, make me lick you from yo neck, to your back, then you’re shivering, tongue delivering, chills up that spine, that ass is mine …”

Play

Dreams

“Hold your horses. I’mma show you who the boss of intercourse is. Sex, I’m taking no losses. Even groups like SWV and TLC can’t see B.I.G. with telepathy …”

Play

Nasty Girl

“She starts off, “Well I don’t usually.” Then I whip it out, rubber no doubt. Step out, show me what you all about Fingers in your mouth, open up your blouse. Pull your G-string down South …”