MadameNoire Featured Video

A frisky couple who made sure they were in for a wild ride while on a roller coaster at an Ohio amusement park earlier this month are now facing charges.

Authorities and fellow riders claim the lovebirds, a Florida man and an Ohio woman, had sex on a Ferris ride known as “The Great Wheel” at Cedar Point Amusement Park.

Two adult women accompanied by two female minors reportedly witnessed the 32-year-old couple’s lewd act just after 8:30 p.m.

Related Stories Get Freaky Flier Miles On The New Airline That Let’s You Bang For Your Buck

Fellow riders claim the couple was naked and that they could see the man and woman’s “private areas,” according to WKYC Studios.

RELATED CONTENT: “Ways You Try To Reignite Your Sex Life That Make It Worse”

A police report obtained by FOX Television Stations detailed that witnesses saw “both the male and female moving back and forth” in the shaking cart ahead of theirs.

“The group said that the couple knew that they were watching and started laughing and continued their behavior,” the police report added.

The Couple’s Explanation & Their Charges

A Sandusky Police Department officer shared that the couple initially denied being sexually intimate while on the park’s ride.

The woman claimed a pack of cigarettes dropped out of the shorts she was wearing underneath her dress, and that the man was helping her after she bent over to pick them up.

Despite the questionable explanation, officers alleged the couple ultimately admitted to having sex on the ride after learning two minors were subjected to their behavior.

The authorities transported the 32-year-olds to Erie County Jail.

The man and woman each face a charge of public indecency, a first-degree misdemeanor, which could result in up to 180 days behind bars.

Their arraignment is scheduled for the morning of Aug. 22 in Sandusky Municipal Court.

RELATED CONTENT: “School Board Director Slammed For ‘Sexual Pleasure’ Course For Young Children”