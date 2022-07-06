MadameNoire Featured Video

Jenn Mason, a school board director in Washington, is stirring up controversy with her plans to teach summer sex education classes aimed at children as young as 9-years-old. According to multiple reports, Mason, who is a board director for Bellingham Public Schools, wants to offer the sex-ed program at WinkWink, a sex toy shop she owns in the city.

The course, which has been dubbed the”Uncringe Academy,” will teach young children about topics like “sexual anatomy for pleasure” and “safer sex practices for all kinds of sexual activities,” according to the New York Post.

“The class for 9- to 12-year-olds is an introduction to topics related to relationships, puberty, bodies, and sexuality. We focus on what makes healthy vs. unhealthy friendships and romantic relationships, the science of how puberty works, consent and personal boundaries, defining ‘sex’, and discussing why people may or may not choose to engage in sexual activities,” Mason told KTTH radio host Jason Rantz during an interview. She also plans to launch another course for 13 to 17-year-olds.

Parents slam Mason for sex education initiative on social media

Following the announcement, many parents and critics took to social media to sound off about the controversial course.

On Twitter, one user wrote:

“WinkWink… Jenn Mason… ok, basic elementary classes on “changes of the body” is one thing. What this lady is doing is perverse. 9yr olds don’t need to be associated with a sex shop for one, at all, let alone how to’s/what/why sex is pleasurable Starting to get disgusting.”

While another concerned parent tweeted:

“Jenn Mason, you are lucky my child is not in your district. Someday you’re going to be dealt with in an appropriate fashion by a parent. Twisted pig woman. Worthless, sick…”

One user accused Mason of being “a child predator and a groomer.”

Mason defends her decision to launch the program

Mason, who will be launching her 3-hour sex courses in August, released a statement defending her decision after the backlash ensued.

“While some people think of sex as only being when a penis goes in a vagina, ‘sex’ can really be any activity that a person does with themselves or others to become aroused,” she argued. “There’s no such thing as ‘real’ sex, and it’s OK if your definition of sex is different from someone else’s.”

According to WinkWink’s website, Mason is a certified sex coach and educator who teaches other sex-positive courses aimed at helping people work toward their “intimacy goals.” The body-positive and gender-affirming shop welcomes people of all ages to attend monthly events and advertises itself as a safe space that is “not creepy.” Customers, who are 18 and over, can purchase a number of items including “non-toxic sex toys, lingerie, books, and menstrual-related goods” with a valid ID.

This isn’t the first time that Mason has been under fire. In May, parents in the Bellingham school district expressed outrage when the sex expert announced her plans to host a “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” for children ranging from ages 0-18 at WinkWink, Fox News noted.

“All queer youth (0 to 18 years old) are invited to share poetry, music, or a story at our open mic night. Sign up for a performer spot ahead of time, 5-minute time limit,” a Facebook advertisement for the event reportedly read.